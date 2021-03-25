We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 41.15m
Year 2011
Nedship 42
Motor Yacht
Nedship 42 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by NedShip Group.
Design
Nedship 42 measures 41.15 feet in length and has a beam of 8.23 feet.
Nedship 42 has a composite hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Nedship 42 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Nedship 42 has a fuel capacity of 43,188 litres, and a water capacity of 6,683 litres.
Accommodation
Nedship 42 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.