Nedship 42 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by NedShip Group.

Design

Nedship 42 measures 41.15 feet in length and has a beam of 8.23 feet.

Nedship 42 has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Nedship 42 has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Nedship 42 has a fuel capacity of 43,188 litres, and a water capacity of 6,683 litres.

Accommodation

Nedship 42 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.