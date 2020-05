Nefeli is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Nefeli measures 25.00 metres in length.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Accommodation

Nefeli accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins.