Nefertiti is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Nefertiti measures 31.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Nefertiti has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Nefertiti also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Nefertiti has a top speed of 38 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Nefertiti is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Nefertiti measures 31.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Nefertiti has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Nefertiti also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Nefertiti has a top speed of 38 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Nefertiti has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Nefertiti accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nefertiti has a hull NB of 32/04.