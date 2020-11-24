We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Nefertiti
2006|
Motor Yacht
Nefertiti is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Nefertiti measures 31.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.
Nefertiti has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Nefertiti also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Nefertiti has a top speed of 38 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system
Nefertiti has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Nefertiti accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nefertiti has a hull NB of 32/04.