Negara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Design

Negara measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.

Negara has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Negara also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Negara has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a kamewa waterjets 63sii propulsion system

Negara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Design

Negara measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.

Negara has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Negara also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Negara has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a kamewa waterjets 63sii propulsion system.

Negara has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Negara accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Negara has a hull NB of 105/20.