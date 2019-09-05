Negara
2004|
Motor Yacht
Negara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .
Design
Negara measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.
Negara has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Negara also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Negara has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a kamewa waterjets 63sii propulsion system
Negara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .
Design
Negara measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.
Negara has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Negara also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Negara has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a kamewa waterjets 63sii propulsion system.
Negara has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Negara accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Negara has a hull NB of 105/20.