Nena is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Cantieri di Pisa in Pisa, Italy.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Nena measures 36.13 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.47 metres and a beam of 7.51 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Nena has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Her interior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Nena also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Model

Nena is a semi-custom Akhir 118 model.

The Akhir 118 series presents a range of 32.96 metre motor yachts built with a composite hull and superstructure by Cantieri di Pisa. Naval architecture and interior design is the work of Cantieri di Pisa while exterior design is from the sketch book of Carlo Galeazzi who was given the task of refreshing the entire Akhir range. A tri-deck luxury vessel, each Akhir 118 semi-custom design is composed of a fly deck, main deck, and lower deck.

Performance and Capabilities

Nena has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 a twin screw propulsion system

Nena has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,700 litres.

She also has a range of 2,120 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nena accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nena has a hull NB of 688.

Nena is an ABS class yacht.