Aurora Borealis (formerly Project Waka) is part of the AMELS 220 range. The 67.1-metre superyacht (220 ft) was delivered in July 2019.

Aurora Borealis is designed by Tim Heywood, featuring a large 65-square metre Swim Platform and Beach Club (7,040 sq ft).

Winch Design created a custom interior with seven suites and large indoor and outdoor socialising areas, totalling 1,150 square metres (12,300 sq ft), She has a tender garage for two 8-metre tenders (27 ft), and supports numerous watersports.

She is proven for her performance and comfort, with a highly fuel efficient full displacement hull form and energy recovery system on board.