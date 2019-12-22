Motor yacht Indian Empress, built in 2000 by Dutch shipyard OceAnco, combines luxe living with impressive speeds. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features interior and exterior design by The A Group. This lengthy vessel measures 95 metres and can accommodate up to 32 guests.

With a hull from South Africa and a body from Holland, this yacht was made for the Qatari Royal Family in 2000 under the name of Al Mirqab before being sold to Indian businessman Vijay Mallya in 2006 and renamed Indian Empress. Mallya also owns the 55 metre Indian Princess built by Sterling Yacht & Shipbuilders in 1986.

The luxury motor yacht is perhaps most famous for her stellar celebrity-studded parties. Liquor billionaire and Formula 1 team owner Mallya, invited several team owners and drivers onboard for drinks and dancing during the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul, and even arranged for a fireworks display.

Indian Empress also underwent an extensive interior refit in 2008. Completed by Melita Marine Group in Malta, the refit included crew cabins and other accommodation, as well as overhauls of to two main engines and four generators. Equipped with all the modern comforts, Indian Empress is self-sufficient for extended voyages as far as France to the Caribbean.

The interior of the lavish vessel is a testament to the owner, from monogrammed linen to the art and prized objects from Mallya’s own collection that decorate the rooms. The entire design is a reflection of his Indian origin, using colours and designs reminiscent of the country.

Amongst her 16 cabins spread across three levels are 11 twin rooms; three suites; and two master staterooms. All guest suites are located on the lower deck where each is enriched with panoramic sea views. The main owner’s suite is on the next deck, boasting a private deck with Jacuzzi.

Boasting a full range of exciting entertainment options, Indian Empress features an elevator, helipad, gym, beauty saloon, massage room and full medical suite among her extensive list of amenities.

You will also find onboard a Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, two shower rooms and even Elton John's baby grand piano. She also boasts a large garage space for hosting two vehicles to give her owner access to easy land transport wherever there is a port with water deep enough for a ramp.

Featuring a dedicated crew and a wide range of onboard facilities and water toys, Indian Empress is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations or corporate events. The luxury yacht cruises comfortably at 18 knots while her 30-strong crew, under the direction of Captain Fabian Roche, ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include custom tenders, waverunners, sea scooters, windsurfers, kayaks, waterskis, wakeboards and a whole range of scuba and fishing gear.

The vessel sails the Mediterranean in the summer months but is unavailable during winter.