Neon Rainbow is a custom motor yacht delivered by Burger Boat Company in 1995 under the name Forthright.

Neon Rainbow is in every way a pedigree American build, with her gleaming white exterior, curved hull and distinctive silhouette she casts as she cuts through the water distinguishable of a fine Burger Boat build.

With her exterior design, interior design and naval architecture crafted by Tom Fexas, Neon Rainbow brings retro vintage style into the modern day luxury of a superyacht with effortless ease.

Offering ample room onboard for her guests as well as sizeable entertainment and socialising spaces, Neon Rainbow is a comfortable home-at-sea with respectable range capabilities, coming perfectly equipped for cruising.

Neon Rainbow has a fuel capacity of 16, 650 litres and a water capacity of 3, 785 litres.

She is able to reach top speeds of up to 21 knots and has a cruising speed of 16 knots.

Neon Rainbow is powered by CAT 3412, 1200 HP x 2 engines. She has a gross tonnage of 140 GT.