Nephele is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by McMullen & Wing .

Design

Nephele measures 34.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 metres and a beam of 7.75 metres.

Nephele has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by McMullen & Wing .

Nephele also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Nephele has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Nephele is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by McMullen & Wing .

Design

Nephele measures 34.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 metres and a beam of 7.75 metres.

Nephele has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by McMullen & Wing .

Nephele also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Nephele has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Nephele has a fuel capacity of 9,100 litres, and a water capacity of 3,025 litres.

Accommodation

Nephele accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.