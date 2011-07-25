Neptune is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Fitzroy Yachts, in New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Neptune measures 25.65 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Neptune has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Dick Young Design.

Neptune also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Performance and Capabilities

Neptune has a top speed of 15.00 knots.

Neptune has a fuel capacity of 5,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Neptune accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Neptune flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.