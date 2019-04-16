Superyacht Nero is an incredible vessel whose sleek lines and classic exterior heralds the golden age of private yachting. Styled to resemble J.Pierpont Morgan’s famous yacht Corsair, Nero was completed in 2008 by Corsair Yachts’ at the Chinese shipyard, Yantai Raffles. With a huge promenade deck, numerous exterior seating and dining areas as well as an arsenal of luxurious amenities and incredible water toys, Nero is the premier charter yacht for those wanting to entertain or just bask in the sumptuous atmosphere of a truly elegant vessel.

Nero has a top speed of 17 knots and an economical cruising speed of twelve knots, Nero is fast, quiet and exceedingly comfortable. The dazzling interior enjoys traditional panelling of Limed Oak and Ash throughout, completing the gorgeous feel of the vintage yachting era.



Nero is able to accommodate twelve guests within her lovely walls: an immense Owner’s suite, two immense suites and two twin cabins. The Owner’s suite is effectively a duplex apartment with full beam living quarters on the main deck, where there is a stateroom with his and hers bathrooms and a central shared dressing room. The Owner’s study, large and with windows on three sides, lays aft of this and holds a relaxation area with a writing desk, private dining area and a sixty five inch plasma TV.



A large drop down screen in front of the fireplace can be lowered to transform this area into the yachts indoor cinema. From the observation lounge is the Owner’s oval office which has its own entry door from the port side deck for discreet arrivals and departures. Guest accommodations lie amidships on the lower deck with two spacious suites separated by two centrally located twin cabins. The aft suite has a sitting room, stateroom and his and hers bathrooms as well as a central dressing room; this suite can be divided into two separate cabins with their own bathrooms.



The forward suite has a sitting room, stateroom, large VIP bathroom with spa bath, walk-in shower and separate WC. Both of the twin cabins can be configured as twin or double cabins. All of the cabins and sitting rooms feature large plasma TV’s and every bathroom contains both a tub and a shower. WiFi is available throughout the ship’s public and private areas.

Nero’s exterior features a quantity of the highest quality Burmese Teak and has been configured so that the main deck is the principle entertaining area for large gathering with the aft deck table being ideally suited for over-sized dinner parties. The spacious main salon, library and dining salon also offer the ability to entertain on a grand scale. The boat deck aft features a fifty inch pop-up TV and drop down movie screen making it a popular area for alfresco entertainment and relaxation. The Snug is a fantastic place to escape from the midday heat or to host a cozy meal. Other onboard facilities include a gym, Jacuzzi, five metre pool on the foredeck with a current machine and an incredible eighteen foot side hatch that acts as a beach platform for swimming, diving and yacht access.

Nero comes equipped with a serious battery of toys and tenders: two Seabobs, five jet skis and an assortment of water toys as well as a nine metre custom cabin cruiser, eight metre custom tender and a five metre RIB tender.

Nero is available for charter in the Mediterranean for the summer season and the Caribbean and the Bahamas during the winter season.