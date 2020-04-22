Netanya 8 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by CMN Yachts.

Netanya 8 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by CMN Yachts.

CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.

Design

Netanya 8 measures 58.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 759 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Netanya 8 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Netanya 8 also features naval architecture by CMN Yachts.

Model

Netanya 8 is a semi-custom CMN Line 60 model.

Yacht built on

Other yachts based on this CMN Line 60 semi-custom model include: C9, Slipstream.

Performance and Capabilities

Netanya 8 has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Netanya 8 has a fuel capacity of 123,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Netanya 8 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Netanya 8 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 800.