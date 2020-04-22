Netanya 8
Motor Yacht
Netanya 8 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by CMN Yachts.
CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.
Design
Netanya 8 measures 58.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 759 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Netanya 8 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.
Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.
Netanya 8 also features naval architecture by CMN Yachts.
Model
Netanya 8 is a semi-custom CMN Line 60 model.
Yacht built on
Other yachts based on this CMN Line 60 semi-custom model include: C9, Slipstream.
Performance and Capabilities
Netanya 8 has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Netanya 8 has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Netanya 8 has a fuel capacity of 123,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Netanya 8 accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.
Other Specifications
Netanya 8 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 800.