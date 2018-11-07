Never Enough is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Trinity Yachts.

Never Enough is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Never Enough measures 47.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 465 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Never Enough has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Geoff Van Aller.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Never Enough also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Never Enough has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Never Enough has a fuel capacity of 63,210 litres, and a water capacity of 10,220 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Never Enough accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Never Enough is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T031.

Never Enough is an ABS class yacht.