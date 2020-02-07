Never Enough is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Never Enough measures 42.67 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Never Enough has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Never Enough also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Never Enough has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Never Enough is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Never Enough measures 42.67 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Never Enough has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Never Enough also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Never Enough has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Never Enough has a fuel capacity of 42,400 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Never Enough accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Never Enough has a hull NB of 645.

Never Enough flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.