Length 32.92m
Year 1983
Never Enough
1983|
Motor Yacht
Never Enough is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Broward Marine in Saugatuck Mi, United States.
Design
Never Enough measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Never Enough has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Never Enough also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Never Enough has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Never Enough accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Never Enough has a hull NB of 214.
Never Enough flies the flag of the USA.