Never Enough is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Broward Marine in Saugatuck Mi, United States.

Design

Never Enough measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Never Enough has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Never Enough also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Never Enough has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Never Enough accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Never Enough has a hull NB of 214.

Never Enough flies the flag of the USA.