Length 25.6m
Year 2015
Never Rest
2015|
Motor Yacht
Never Rest is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Maiora - Fipa Group.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Never Rest measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.97 feet.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Never Rest also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Never Rest has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Never Rest accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.