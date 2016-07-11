Read online now
Length 25.6m
Year 2015

Never Rest is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Never Rest measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 5.97 feet.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Never Rest also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Never Rest has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Never Rest accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

