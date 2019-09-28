We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Never Say Never
2011|
Motor Yacht
Never Say Never is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2013.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Never Say Never measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.67 feet and a beam of 8.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 286 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Never Say Never has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Never Say Never also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design and Sunseeker.
Model
Never Say Never is a semi-custom Predator 130 model.
Other yachts based on this Predator 130 semi-custom model include: Le Volpi.
Performance and Capabilities
Never Say Never has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by 16v4000 m90 diesel mtu engines
Never Say Never has a fuel capacity of 28,710 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.
She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Never Say Never accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Never Say Never is MCA compliant. She has a Majestic Blue hull, whose NB is 3.
Never Say Never is a RINA - C-HULL Mach Y/ MCA LY2 Regulations class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.