Never Say Never is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Oceanfast.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Never Say Never measures 37.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.

Never Say Never has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Never Say Never also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Never Say Never has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Never Say Never has a fuel capacity of 18,170 litres, and a water capacity of 2,270 litres.

She also has a range of 880 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Never Say Never accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Never Say Never has a hull NB of 3000.