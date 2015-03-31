Never Say Never
Never Say Never is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Never Say Never measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.04 metres.
Never Say Never has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.
Never Say Never also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Never Say Never has a top speed of 27 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Never Say Never has a fuel capacity of 16,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.
Accommodation
Never Say Never accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Never Say Never has a hull NB of 110-09.