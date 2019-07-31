Never Say Never is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Monte Carlo Yachts, in Italy.

Monte Carlo Yachts is a pioneering project in the Yachting World breaking new ground.

Design

Never Say Never measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Never Say Never has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Never Say Never also features naval architecture by Monte Carlo Yachts.

Model

Never Say Never is a semi-custom MCY 86 model.

Other yachts based on this MCY 86 semi-custom model include: St. Giorgio, Vivace.

Performance and Capabilities

Never Say Never has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2000 m91 12v diesel engines

Never Say Never is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Monte Carlo Yachts, in Italy.

Monte Carlo Yachts is a pioneering project in the Yachting World breaking new ground.

Design

Never Say Never measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Never Say Never has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Never Say Never also features naval architecture by Monte Carlo Yachts.

Model

Never Say Never is a semi-custom MCY 86 model.

Other yachts based on this MCY 86 semi-custom model include: St. Giorgio, Vivace.

Performance and Capabilities

Never Say Never has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2000 m91 12v diesel engines.

Never Say Never has a fuel capacity of 7,098 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Never Say Never accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Never Say Never has a hull NB of 86005.

Never Say Never is a CE Category A class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.