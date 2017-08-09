Neverland is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Neverland measures 28 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 81 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Neverland has a top speed of 43.00 knots and a cruising speed of 37.00 knots.

Neverland has a fuel capacity of 2,378 litres.

She also has a range of 385 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Neverland accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.