New Hampshire

Feadship yacht Positive Carry (ex Rasselas) is a 62 metre custom vessel built in 2005 by Feadship, featuring engineering and architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects. Commissioned by a repeat client and experienced yachtsmen, the first Rasselas was launched in 1994, and the 2005 edition took both capabilities and aesthetics further.

Positive Carry features accommodation for 12 guests in 6 spacious staterooms consisting of one Master Cabin, 3 Double and 2 Twin. Her stately Pannagan Design interior, open spaces on deck and overall style makes this a comfortable cruising experience with classic appeal.

The first of two major design elements, was the implementation of electronic and technical innovations for the benefit of operational and environmental efficiency. The second surrounded aesthetic features, enhancing her profile while reducing the time necessary for cleaning and maintenance.