New Life is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

New Life measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.

New Life has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

New Life also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

New Life has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

New Life is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

New Life measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.

New Life has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

New Life also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

New Life has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

New Life has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

New Life accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.