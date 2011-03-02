We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
New Life
2001|
Motor Yacht
New Life is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
New Life measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.
New Life has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
New Life also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
New Life has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
New Life is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
New Life measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.
New Life has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
New Life also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
New Life has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
New Life has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
New Life accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.