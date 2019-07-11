New Master is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Baglietto .

New Master is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

New Master measures 44.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.10 metres.

New Master has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ruggiero srl.

Ruggiero S.r.l. specialises in the design and engineering of motor yachts, collaborating with the most important Italian Shipyards and with international companies.

New Master also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

New Master has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

New Master has a fuel capacity of 110,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

New Master accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

New Master has a hull NB of 10173.

New Master is a RI class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.