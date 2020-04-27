New Moon II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.

New Moon II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

New Moon II measures 34.08 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.71 metres and a beam of 7.28 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

New Moon II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

New Moon II also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

New Moon II is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

New Moon II has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

New Moon II has a fuel capacity of 20,818 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

New Moon II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

New Moon II has a hull NB of 7711.