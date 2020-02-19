New Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

New Star measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

New Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

New Star also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

New Star has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

New Star has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,140 litres.

She also has a range of 2,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

New Star accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

New Star is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BT02.

New Star is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Monaco.