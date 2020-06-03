New Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

New Star measures 34.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

New Star has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

New Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.