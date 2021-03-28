We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 36m
Year 1942
New Vagabunda
Motor Yacht
New Vagabunda is a custom motor yacht launched in 1942 by Deterni .
Design
New Vagabunda measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.
New Vagabunda has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Deterni.
New Vagabunda also features naval architecture by Deterni .
Performance and Capabilities
New Vagabunda has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
New Vagabunda accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.