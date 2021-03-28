Read online now
Abu Dhabi

Length 36m
Year 1942

New Vagabunda

1942

Motor Yacht

New Vagabunda is a custom motor yacht launched in 1942 by Deterni .

Design

New Vagabunda measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.

New Vagabunda has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Deterni.

New Vagabunda also features naval architecture by Deterni .

Performance and Capabilities

New Vagabunda has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

New Vagabunda accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

11Kn

cabins:

beam:

8.1m

crew:

7

draft:

3.3m
