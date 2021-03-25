Newcastle Explorer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Newcastle Marine.

Design

Newcastle Explorer measures 31.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Newcastle Explorer has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Murray & Associates.

Newcastle Explorer has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Newcastle Explorer has a fuel capacity of 31,419 litres, and a water capacity of 6,057 litres.

Accommodation

Newcastle Explorer accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.