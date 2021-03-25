We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 31.09m
Year 2001
Newcastle Explorer
2001|
Motor Yacht
Newcastle Explorer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Newcastle Marine.
Design
Newcastle Explorer measures 31.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.
Newcastle Explorer has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Murray & Associates.
Performance and Capabilities
Newcastle Explorer has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Newcastle Explorer has a fuel capacity of 31,419 litres, and a water capacity of 6,057 litres.
Accommodation
Newcastle Explorer accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.