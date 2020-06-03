Read online now
Length 36.9m
Year 1986

1986

Motor Yacht

News is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Denison and most recently refitted in 2002.

News measures 36.90 feet in length and has a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

News has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nautical Designs.

Her interior design is by Jack Bursack.

News also features naval architecture by Joe Langlois.

News has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

News has a fuel capacity of 47,312 litres, and a water capacity of 6,435 litres.

Accommodation

News accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

6
20Kn

3

7.6m

5

-
