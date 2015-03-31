News is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

News measures 24.44 feet in length and has a beam of 6.03 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

News has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

News has a fuel capacity of 6,080 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 338 nautical miles.

Accommodation

News accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

News has a White hull.

News flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.