NEXT 70 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Tankoa Yachts.

Design

NEXT 70 measures 70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 feet and a beam of 11.60 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

NEXT 70 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

NEXT 70 has a hull NB of S702.