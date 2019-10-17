Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Play
images 11 images
videos 1 videos
Fleet Search
Length 70m
Year 2019

NEXT 70

2019

|

Motor Yacht

NEXT 70 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Tankoa Yachts.

Tankoa Yachts S.p.A. consolidates its market leadership in the industry of luxury mega yachts going from 46 to 86 metre length. Its masterpieces, a reference point in terms of style, reliability, guarantee and prestige, take full advantage of the extensive experience in this field acquired by both its headcount and hired staff, so to attain the ultimate expression of the “Made in Italy”.

Design

NEXT 70 measures 70 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 feet and a beam of 11.60 feet.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Performance and Capabilities

NEXT 70 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

NEXT 70 has a hull NB of S702.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

11.6m

crew:

-

draft:

3.3m
Other Tankoa yachts
Related News