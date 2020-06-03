Length 24m
Year 2003
Motor Yacht
Next is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cantiere Tecnao Buenos Aires.
Design
Next measures 24.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Next has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.
Next has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
Accommodation
Next accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Next flies the flag of British.