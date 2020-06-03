Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24m
Year 2003

Next

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Next is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cantiere Tecnao Buenos Aires.

Design

Next measures 24.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Next has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Next has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Next accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Next flies the flag of British.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

7
80 10 70

speed:

34Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6m

crew:

2

draft:

-
Featured Events