Next Deal is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Next Deal measures 27.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 5.67 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Next Deal has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Next Deal also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Accommodation

Next Deal accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Next Deal has a hull NB of CK310.