Length 27.44m
Year 1986
Next Deal
1986|
Motor Yacht
Next Deal is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Next Deal measures 27.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 5.67 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Next Deal has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
Next Deal also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.
Accommodation
Next Deal accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Next Deal has a hull NB of CK310.