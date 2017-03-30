Length 58m
Year 2017
Ngoni
Sail Yacht
Ngoni is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2017 by Royal Huisman in Vollenhove, Netherlands.
Design
Ngoni measures 58 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.10 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet.
Ngoni has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Ngoni also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities
Ngoni has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .
Other Specifications
Ngoni has a hull NB of 398.