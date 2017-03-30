Ngoni is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2017 by Royal Huisman in Vollenhove, Netherlands.

Design

Ngoni measures 58 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.10 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet.

Ngoni has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Ngoni also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Ngoni has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

Ngoni has a hull NB of 398.