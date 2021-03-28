Nibani is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Maritima de Axpe.

Design

Nibani measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Nibani has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Arthur de Fever.

Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

Nibani also features naval architecture by Arthur de Fever.

Performance and Capabilities

Nibani has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Nibani accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.