Nicka
2009|
Motor Yacht
Nicka is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Maiora - Fipa Group.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Nicka measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.
Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Nicka also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Model
Nicka is a semi-custom Maiora 27 model.
Other yachts based on this Maiora 27 semi-custom model include: Sefira, Cudu, Antarah, Michela.
Performance and Capabilities
Nicka has a top speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 3606 diesel caterpillar engines
Nicka has a fuel capacity of 500 litres.
Accommodation
Nicka accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.