Nicka is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Nicka measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Nicka also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Model

Nicka is a semi-custom Maiora 27 model.

Other yachts based on this Maiora 27 semi-custom model include: Sefira, Cudu, Antarah, Michela.

Performance and Capabilities

Nicka has a top speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 3606 diesel caterpillar engines.

Nicka has a fuel capacity of 500 litres.

Accommodation

Nicka accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.