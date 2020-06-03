Read online now
Nicole Evelyn

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Nicole Evelyn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Hatteras Yachts.

Nicole Evelyn measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.86 feet.

Nicole Evelyn has a GRP hull.

Nicole Evelyn has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Nicole Evelyn has a fuel capacity of 19,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,180 litres.

Nicole Evelyn accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Nicole Evelyn flies the flag of the USA.

