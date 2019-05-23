Nightflower is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2002.

Nightflower is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Nightflower measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.92 metres and a beam of 7.09 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 220 tonnes.

Nightflower has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Nightflower also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Nightflower has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nightflower has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nightflower accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nightflower has a hull NB of F.45.