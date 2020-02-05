Nilo is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Nilo is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Nilo measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.

Nilo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Nilo also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Model

Nilo is a semi-custom Moonen 100 Explorer model.

Performance and Capabilities

Nilo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Nilo has a fuel capacity of 36,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,250 litres.

Accommodation

Nilo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Nilo has a hull NB of BN195.