Nina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Nina measures 37.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Nina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Nina also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Nina is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Tickled Pink, M4, The Snapper, Just J's, Serendipity, Barracuda Red Sea.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nina has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.

Accommodation

Nina accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Nina is a RINA class yacht.