Nina
2009|
Motor Yacht
Nina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Nina measures 37.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.
Nina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Nina also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Model
Nina is a semi-custom Sunseeker 37M model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 37M semi-custom model include: Tickled Pink, M4, The Snapper, Just J's, Serendipity, Barracuda Red Sea.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Nina has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.
Accommodation
Nina accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Nina is a RINA class yacht.