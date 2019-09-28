Nina J is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Nina J is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Nina J measures 42.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.58 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 342 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Nina J has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Her interior design is by Porfiristudio.

Nina J also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts and Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Nina J has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Nina J has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nina J accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nina J has a hull NB of 10188.

Nina J is a RI class yacht.