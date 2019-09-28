Nina J
2005|
Motor Yacht
Nina J is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Baglietto , in Italy.
Design
Nina J measures 42.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.58 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 342 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Nina J has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.
Her interior design is by Porfiristudio.
Nina J also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts and Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Nina J has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Nina J has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Nina J accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nina J has a hull NB of 10188.
Nina J is a RI class yacht.