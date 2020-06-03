Ninemia of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Vitters Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Ninemia of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Vitters Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Ninemia of London measures 31.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

Ninemia of London has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Isabelle Blanchere.

Ninemia of London also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Ninemia of London has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ninemia of London has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

She also has a range of 435 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ninemia of London accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ninemia of London is a HRS, H100 A1, HMC class yacht. She flies the flag of the United Kingdom.