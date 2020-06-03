Ninkasi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Holland Jachtbouw, in the Netherlands.

Ninkasi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Holland Jachtbouw, in the Netherlands.

Design

Ninkasi measures 42.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.54 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.

Ninkasi has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Ninkasi also features naval architecture by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Performance and Capabilities

Ninkasi has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ninkasi has a fuel capacity of 58,800 litres, and a water capacity of 17,200 litres.

Accommodation

Ninkasi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ninkasi has a hull NB of 089.

Ninkasi flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.