Nira is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mengi-Yay.

Design

Nira measures 33 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Nira has a wood / epoxy hull.

Her interior design is by Studio Aegean.

Performance and Capabilities

Nira has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Nira accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nira is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.