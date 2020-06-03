Length 33m
Nira
Motor Yacht
Nira is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mengi-Yay.
Design
Nira measures 33 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.
Nira has a wood / epoxy hull.
Her interior design is by Studio Aegean.
Performance and Capabilities
Nira has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Nira accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Nira is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.