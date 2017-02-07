Read online now
Nirvana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Nirvana measures 33.48 metres in length and has a beam of 7.32 feet.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Performance and Capabilities

Nirvana has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Nirvana accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.32m

crew:

2

draft:

-
