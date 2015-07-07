Nirvana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Vitters Shipyard.

Nirvana is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Nirvana measures 53.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 10.00 metres and a beam of 11.51 metres.

Nirvana has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by GCA Arquitectes Associats.

Nirvana also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nirvana has a fuel capacity of 37,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,400 litres.

Accommodation

Nirvana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Nirvana has a hull NB of 3057.