Nisan is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Nisan measures 26.40 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Nisan has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Nisan also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Nisan is a semi-custom Azimut 85 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 85 semi-custom model include: Gealmar, Lady Jovanna, VVV.

Performance and Capabilities

Nisan has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines.

Nisan has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Nisan accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.