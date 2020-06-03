Nisor
Motor Yacht
Nisor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Universal Yachts Corp..
Design
Nisor measures 44.34 metres in length and has a beam of 7.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 286 tonnes.
Nisor has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Pekka Koskenkyla.
Performance and Capabilities
Nisor has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Nisor has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,280 litres.
She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Nisor accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.