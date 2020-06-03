Nisor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Universal Yachts Corp..

Nisor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Universal Yachts Corp..

Design

Nisor measures 44.34 metres in length and has a beam of 7.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 286 tonnes.

Nisor has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Pekka Koskenkyla.

Nisor has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Nisor has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,280 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Nisor accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.