Luxury motor yacht Continental Drifter III, built in 2003 by American shipyard Delta Marine, is a tri-deck painted Stars & Stripes blue, paying tribute to American Maritime tradition in battle and in sport. With a GRP hull and superstructure she features interior and exterior design by Delta Design Group. This twin screw superyacht measures 37.8 metres and can accommodate up to nine guests.

Previously known as Defiant, she was originally named after an 18th century Navy warship to honour American soldiers both past and present. Reflecting her owner’s interest in sailing, this hull colour was first seen on an America’s Cup racing yacht in the early 1980s.

Her current owner is an experienced yachtsman, having previously owned a 19 metre Nordhavn, Continental Drifter, and a 27 metre Cheoy Lee, Continental Drifter II.

Perfectly suited to cruise shallow ports and tropical destinations, Continental Drifter III is a semi-displacement, composite motor yacht. Built for the joy of travel and adventure, this vessel combines modern low maintenance and efficiency with traditional appeal.

Her exterior spaces offer a variety of areas to entertain and enjoy the outdoors. The flybridge is equipped with full control and docking stations, a Jacuzzi and a fabulous retractable bimini, allowing guests to enjoy the sun or shade. Deep cherry wood and sapele pommele accent the classic styling of the interior.

Accommodations on Continental Drifter III are for nine guests and six crew, though she will rarely need more than four. The interior arrangement consists of a large VIP suite on the main deck and the master suite below adjacent to two additional guest suites. Her maiden voyage will consist of exploring the beautiful waters of the Pacific Northwest. She is now often seen cruising the Caribbean during the winter.